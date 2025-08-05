"Creepiest Bumble Date": Bengaluru Man Tracks Woman's Address Using Payment App, Sends Unwanted Gift

A Bengaluru woman's Bumble date took a creepy turn when she received an unexpected gift at her home, despite never sharing her address with him. The woman shared the experience on Reddit, recounting how she had matched with the man on Bumble, exchanged numbers, but was shocked to receive the surprise delivery. The situation took a disturbing turn when it was revealed that the man, allegedly an employee of an Indian online payment app, used the woman's phone number to access her transactional details. He then used the longitude and latitude of her Swiggy delivery transactions to pinpoint her address on Google, and subsequently sent her a gift.

"Apparently, he works in phone pe, and used her phone no to find out her transactional details. From the transactional details, he was able to verify the longitude and latitude for the Swiggy deliveries. He put this lat-lon in Google Maps and got her address. She didn't believe that phone pe would provide such sensitive information openly to its employees, so she checked with an acquaintance who also happens to work there. To her surprise, he acknowledged that this is possible," the woman's friend wrote on Reddit.

"She hasn't been talking to that guy after this incident, but he keeps messaging her, saying Why are you spending so much on this website? What did you purchase from XYZ and so on...I don't know whether this guy is saying the truth, but I am very, very concerned that any phonepe employee with a bad intention can retrieve anyone's address simply by using their phone number. What should I do? This is giving me anxiety," she added.

See the post here:

The post sparked outrage among netizens, with many calling for the woman to take action. Some suggested she contact the police, while others urged her to report the incident to the company and HR.

One user wrote, "This is extremely frowned upon in large companies. You could complain to the company with all the evidence, and they would probably take serious action against him."

Another commented, "It's a major security risk for basically all users; this needs to be reported as a security threat and reported to the authorities. Employees shouldn't have access to such production data."

A third said, "I think you Phonepe should really know what some clowns in the company are using their company resources for. I mean for some it might just be an inconvenience, but this kinda power at an employee level could be used for severe levels of abuse for other women who are much more weaker and scared women. This should be illegal to access, may be try giving a police complaint and make the cops talk to the company hr."