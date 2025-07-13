Indian Man Living In US Shares Dating App Struggles: "Considered Undesirable In The West"

An Indian man's candid Reddit post about his struggles with dating in the US has resonated with many users. In his post, the user shared his frustrating experiences with dating apps and feeling invisible. He described dating as a "nightmare" and sought insight into the challenges faced by Indian men in Western dating scenes. In his post, he revealed that he rarely gets likes on dating apps despite using them for months. He cited an OKCupid study that stated Indian women in the West are least likely to respond to messages from Indian men, reflecting a broader trend of Indian men being at the bottom of the dating hierarchy.

"I'm an Indian living in the US, and dating has been a nightmare. I rarely get any likes on dating apps, even after months. Dating apps have us at the bottom of the totem pole, and an OKCupid study stated Indian women in the West are least likely to reply to a message from an Indian man. Why is this the case?" he wrote on Reddit.

See the post here:

The post generated a range of responses, with some users sharing similar frustrations and others offering different perspectives or insights. One user attributed the issue to stereotypes perpetuated by mainstream media, pointing to modern Hollywood movies as an example.

Another Indian-American man highlighted how some Indian men's crude social media comments toward women, particularly on revealing posts, foster negative stereotypes, unfairly affecting all Indian men.

He explained, "I'm an Indian guy (born and raised in the US). Indian men on social media (Instagram, TikTok, etc) all come off as thirsty and rude to girls. They post comments asking them horny things, and it's always the same type of person who is posting this kind of stuff. So naturally, girls start to think of Indian men in a negative way. Even though not all Indian men are like that. For example, just search for any white girl who posted a bikini pic or is wearing something slightly revealing. You will see so many Indian men commenting on it with weird and creepy comments. This puts the rest of the Indian men in a bad light."

A third said, "First of all, dating apps are not the best places to get dates. It's harder to stand out in a dating app."

A fourth added, "A lot of Indian men do have a bad reputation regarding bad behavior (especially towards women), not taking care of themselves and poor hygiene practices so naturally women may be turned off from this."