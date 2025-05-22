Advertisement
Man Dies, Another Injured After Tree Falls On Moving Bike In Bengaluru

The CCTV footage shows the tree suddenly falling on the bike, causing both the rider and the pillion passenger to fall to the ground.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Dies, Another Injured After Tree Falls On Moving Bike In Bengaluru
The incident occurred in the Koramangala area.

A man died and another was seriously injured after a tree, uprooted by strong winds, fell on them while they were on a bike in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage shows the tree suddenly falling on the bike, causing both the rider and the pillion passenger to fall to the ground.

The incident occurred in the Koramangala area.

They were rushed to St. John's Hospital. The rider died from his injuries, while the man riding pillion is undergoing treatment.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about light to moderate rain and gusty winds earlier in Bengaluru.

Heavy rain has caused waterlogging in many parts of the city. Several trees have fallen, and traffic has been disrupted in multiple areas.

