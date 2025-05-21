"Rs 810 For 12 km": Bengaluru Man Says "Humanity Is Lost" After Uber Hikes Fare Amid Rain Chaos

Heavy overnight rains on Monday brought Bengaluru to a standstill, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls that left residents struggling to book cabs and autorickshaws. Amidst the chaos, Uber faced backlash for charging exorbitant fares, sparking outrage among passengers. A frustrated user took to X to share a harrowing experience, describing how Uber charged Rs 810 for a mere 12-kilometre trip. The user, caught in the downpour with their family and a small child, condemned Uber, branding them "mafias" for exploiting the situation with inflated prices.

"Why such high prices? @Uber_India. If a family is stuck in the rain with a small kid, is this what we expect from you? This is beyond shameless monopoly and utter nonsense. For 12 km in rain, how much can you charge? Humanity is lost. Bangalore traffic and then these mafias," the post read.

The user's post sparked a heated online debate, dividing netizens. Some defended Uber, arguing that surge pricing is a legitimate response to high demand during crises. Others supported the user, condemning the exorbitant fares as exploitative.

One user wrote, "This is a normal thing for @Uber_India @rapidobikeapp in rain, they keep increasing the price,s they have no shame in hiking prices which are not at all justifiable, and the sad part is the govt is not even looking into these things."

Another said, "Well, this is normal as per the demand vs supply rule. If people refer to the humanity quotient, it applies to the Uber driver also, who will take far more pain to complete a rainy ride!"

A third added, "Do you know how much traffic jam is? The driver has to pass through all of these. Since no one is willing to come, the price fluctuations... Ask the govt, not the company."

Why Do Cab Fares Surge?