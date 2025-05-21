No Underground Parking In Bengaluru's Low-Lying Areas In Future: DK Shivakumar

Following heavy rains over the past few days that caused waterlogging and inundation in several parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government will soon introduce a policy prohibiting the construction of underground parking facilities in low-lying areas of the city.

Mr Shivakumar, who also serves as the Minister of Bengaluru Development, said the government is committed to addressing rain-related issues and ensuring the city's development.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to reporters during a visit to various rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"I'm taking a policy decision that wherever there is a low-lying area, in the future we will not allow underground parking facilities. We will allow them to build higher, and any parking should be above ground and not underground, because we can see that more water is flowing into such places, leading to seepage," Mr Shivakumar said.

He reiterated, "So we are bringing a new policy that wherever there is a low-lying area, we will not allow any underground parking. This is the decision we have more or less taken." "I appeal to people to remain calm, there is nothing to worry about. It is a very important city, and we are here to sort out the problem. We are committed to the development of Bengaluru are looking at widening roads, addressing traffic problems, and improving underground sewage. New roads will be built... we will sort out the problems," Mr Shivakumar added.

Stating that the officers are working hard and around the clock to sort out problems that arose due to the rains, Shivakumar said, "We expected that such types of rain would come... two deaths occurred accidentally due to electrocution, as they tried to operate the motor. Yesterday, I visited the families."

The administration has already announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in rainfall-related incidents in Bengaluru.

