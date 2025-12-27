Advertisement
On Camera, Woman Rider Harassed By Men On Scooty In Bengaluru

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
The woman was followed for 2-2.5 kilometres.
Bengaluru:

A disturbing incident has emerged from Bengaluru, where three men riding on a scooty harassed a woman who was also riding a scooty. The incident happened late Tuesday in the city's Silk Board route. 

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was shared by a person who was travelling behind them in a car.

Woman Followed For 2 Kilometres

The woman was reportedly followed by the three men for 2-2.5 kilometres. The men, who were not wearing a helmet, were driving rashly. They reportedly followed the woman on purpose, overtook her scooty repeatedly, and also rode recklessly in front of her. They later fled.

On the social media platform X, user @abhyn0w shared the video of the incident and said, "Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kms on a main road, & this was before 10 (pm). I took a video as evidence, and intervened, and they immediately fled."

The user tagged the Bengaluru Police in his post.

Police Take Note, Identify Scooty 

The Bengaluru Police took note of the incident after the video was shared on X.

In a separate post on the social media platform, the police said that the scooty and its owner had been identified and assured legal action against the three men.

Show full article

Bengaluru Crime News, Bengaluru Police, Bengaluru News
