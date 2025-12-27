On Camera, Woman Rider Harassed By Men On Scooty In Bengaluru

A disturbing incident has emerged from Bengaluru, where three men riding on a scooty harassed a woman who was also riding a scooty. The incident happened late Tuesday in the city's Silk Board route.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was shared by a person who was travelling behind them in a car.

Woman Followed For 2 Kilometres

The woman was reportedly followed by the three men for 2-2.5 kilometres. The men, who were not wearing a helmet, were driving rashly. They reportedly followed the woman on purpose, overtook her scooty repeatedly, and also rode recklessly in front of her. They later fled.

Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kms on a main road, & this was before 10. I took a video as evidence and intervened in they immediately fled. @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/7cVrINuYug — Abhinav Vasudevan (@abhyn0w) December 24, 2025

On the social media platform X, user @abhyn0w shared the video of the incident and said, "Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kms on a main road, & this was before 10 (pm). I took a video as evidence, and intervened, and they immediately fled."

The user tagged the Bengaluru Police in his post.

Police Take Note, Identify Scooty

The Bengaluru Police took note of the incident after the video was shared on X.

We are on it. The vehicle and owner details have been identified, and further action will be assured as per law. — SG Palya PS | ಎಸ್‌ ಜಿ ಪಾಳ್ಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಠಾಣೆ (@sgpalyaps) December 25, 2025

In a separate post on the social media platform, the police said that the scooty and its owner had been identified and assured legal action against the three men.