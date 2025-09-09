Flight Ops Hit, Border Areas On High Alert: Nepal Protests' Impact On India

Hundreds of flights to the neighbouring country stand cancelled and neighbouring districts remain on high alert as protests by young citizens of Nepal continued to spiral even after the government lifted a ban on 26 apps, which was the genesis of the violent agitation that killed 19 people.

How the unrest in Nepal has impacted India so far:

Flights Operations Hit

IndiGo issued an advisory, saying that the airline has suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu following the closure of the airport due to the prevailing situation in the Nepali capital. In a post on X, the airlines requested affected passengers to opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund.

Air India and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu. Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Border Districts On Alert

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel deployed on 1751-km-long unfenced international front with Nepal have been put on high alert. The Maitri Bridge, connecting Bihar's Raxaul with Nepal's Birgunj, remains desolated. Apart from increased deployment along the border, patrolling has been increased and every traveller is being thoroughly checked.

Police teams and SSB jawans are conducting joint patrols, while 'Operation Kavach' committees in the region have been asked to stay active and keep a close watch on cross-border movement.

The India-Nepal border at Panitanki town in West Bengal's Darjeeling has been put on high alert, with Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Parkash saying, "A police post has been set up here at the round-up with deployment of force. We are in alert mode and monitoring the situation with the help of security agencies and the Nepal police. There's no information about anyone being stuck. The police have heightened patrolling at the border area."

In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said, "We are constantly keeping a close watch on the law and order developments in the neighbouring country. We are in constant coordination with the Border Security Force. Joint patrolling is being done. We have deployed adequate vigilance and police force." Authorities reported a tense but calm situation at the Gaurifanta border that connects Pallia tehsil to Nepal's Dhangarhi.

In Balrampur, drone monitoring is being carried out apart from additional deployment of forces. "Additional forces have been deployed at 22 outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border, while police stations in five border areas are keeping surveillance through drone cameras," Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said. He added that intelligence agencies have been instructed to maintain strict monitoring, and all personnel deployed along the 85-km-long border in Balrampur have been directed to remain on high alert.

In Bahraich, the SSB has stepped up patrolling and increased checks along highways as well as village tracks and forest routes connecting India and Nepal. "Monitoring devices like face-recognition systems and automatic number plate readers are being closely used," said Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of SSB's 42nd battalion.

In Maharajganj, security has been tightened at the Sonauli border with joint vigil by police and SSB. Special checks are being carried out at bus stands and on passengers returning from Nepal, while dog squads have inspected public places.

The Nepali administration had closed the Belhiya and Maheshpur Bhansar offices in the Butwal and Bhairahwa region, halting vehicle movement and enforcing a four-kilometre-radius restriction on gatherings and processions.

India's Advisory To Nationals In Nepal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. Further, the Ministry of External Affairs advised nationals to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. The MEA advised Indian nationals to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The consulate has released telephone numbers that can be contacted in an emergency situation or if assistance is required:

1. +977 - 980 860 2881

2. +977 - 981 032 6134

With inputs from agencies