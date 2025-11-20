Gatherings Banned In Nepal As Fresh Gen Z Protests Erupt

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Nepal after fresh clashes erupted between young protestors and loyalists of the former ruling party that was overthrown in a deadly 'Gen Z' uprising in September.

Gatherings have been banned in the country's Bara district, where Gen Z members clashed with supporters of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

The district administration said curfew will remain in force until 8 pm (local time) on Thursday, citing the need to restore order.

The situation deteriorated on Wednesday when young protestors and CPN-UML workers both held rallies in the Simara area of Bara district. Soon, scuffles broke out between both groups, some even close to the airport, prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

"The situation is normal... No one was severely injured," Nepal police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told news agency AFP.

Nepal's prime minister, Sushila Karki, meanwhile, appealed for calm and called on all parties to "refrain from unwanted political provocation" and to trust the democratic process ahead of elections set for March 5, 2026.

"I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order," Karki said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

She said she wanted to "ensure the safe movement of leaders of all political parties and create a fair and fear-free environment for the elections".

Karki also held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of more than 110 parties.

"We want this country to be in the hands of a new generation and to be managed by people with vision," she told the meeting.

Nepal's Gen Z Protest

At least 76 people were killed during demonstrations on September 8 and 9 that were triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media and led by protesters under the loose "Gen Z" umbrella title.

The September demonstrations were triggered by the former government's social media ban, but anger ran much deeper after years of economic stagnation and entrenched corruption that primed the country of 30 million people for upheaval.

Parliament, courts and government offices were torched before four-time premier Oli, 73, was ousted. Former Chief Justice Karki, also 73, was appointed interim prime minister to lead the Himalayan nation to the polls.