Who Is Sudan Gurung, The Face Of Gen Z Protests In Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following days of intense protests, led by Gen Z and youth, against what they have called a corrupt, authoritarian and failed government. On Monday, 21 people were killed and 100 others were injured in a police crackdown after demonstrators stormed the Parliament building and targeted the homes of Oli and other ministers.

At the heart of the protest is Sudan Gurung, the 38-year-old president of Hami Nepal, a youth-driven NGO that has mobilised people across Nepal.

Who is Sudan Gurung?

Sudan Gurung, who is at the forefront of the Nepal protests, serves as the president of Hami Nepal, which assists with post-earthquake rehabilitation and emergency response programs, Nepali media reported.

According to reports, Gurung is a "dedicated philanthropist," who has been mobilising resources via his NGO for nearly a decade now.

Throughout his association, Gurung has coordinated international funding and secured donations for communities affected by floods, landslides and earthquakes.

Prior to this, his life was mainly focused on partying and clubbing as he worked as an event manager.

He turned to activism after facing a personal tragedy during the 2015 earthquake, when he lost his own child. "A child died in my arms. I'll never forget that moment," he said at the time.

Realising that the country lacked an effective emergency response team, Gurung came up with Hami Nepal 2020. The non-profit went on to have more than 1,600 members.

Sudan Gurung's role in 'Gen Z' protests

Gurung and Hami Nepal earlier called for peaceful protests across the country to stand against the government's decision to ban social media last week. Already disillusioned with the Oli government and months after giving calls for the return of the monarchy, people returned to the streets roughly a week ago. Protests intensified after the government banned social media on September 4. On Monday, it had to reverse its decision.

Before the blackout, Hami Nepal had on Instagram and Discord urged people to protest at Maitighar Mandala on September 8. A few videos, titled 'how to protest,' were shared by them, asking students to remain present in their uniforms, while carrying their books and bags.