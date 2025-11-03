India Steps Away From Pro-Monarchist Nepali Activist Durga Prasai

The Indian government has firmly distanced itself from the political campaign of controversial Nepali businessman and royalist agitator Durga Prasai, who arrived in Delhi this week for a follow-up medical visit, reportedly related to his cancer treatment. This is his second trip to India in the past few weeks.

Prasai has publicly portrayed his visits as 'attempts to engage with Indian leaders and secure moral support' for his campaign to restore Nepal's monarchy and Hindu statehood.

Indian officials, though, have stressed Delhi has no involvement or interest in his activities.

According to diplomatic and security sources, Indian authorities view Prasai's political activism as an unwelcome distraction at a time when the nation is focused on maintaining stable relations with Nepal's elected government and avoiding any perception of interference in its internal affairs.

“Indian authorities have cautioned Durga Prasai not to carry out political activities while in India and not to make misleading claims of Indian backing,” an official familiar with the matter told NDTV.

The source added that neither Prasai nor his son had secured meetings with any Indian government, or party, representative during this visit, mirroring previous failed attempts over the past weeks.

Prasai has called for a large pro-monarchist rally in Kathmandu on November 23.

This is to be followed by a nationwide campaign involving road blockades and mass demonstrations.

His speeches, laced with nationalist and anti-republican rhetoric, have drawn both fervent support from royalist circles and condemnation from mainstream parties.

Officials in Delhi are reportedly irritated by Prasai's claims of Indian sympathy.

"India has no connection - direct or indirect - with Prasai's politics," a senior official involved in diplomatic relations with Nepal. "He is a domestic actor... his activities have no endorsement from India."

Delhi's Nepal policy, officials reiterated, remains rooted in non-interference, prioritising engagement with Nepal's democratic institutions rather than fringe movements.

In Nepal, Prasai's rallies have been marred by violence and arrests. Analysts in both capitals say his repeated invocations of Indian support are aimed at boosting his domestic credibility but with India's categorical disavowal, his efforts to claim external legitimacy appear to have fallen flat.

In April, in fact, he was arrested by India and handed over to Nepal after fleeing a violent protest days earlier, during which his supporters committed arson against dozens of public and private buildings.