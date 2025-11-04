"You Know What Happened To Me": BJP Leader's Warning For Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's article critiquing dynasticism in Indian politics has drawn a BJP leader's praise, and a warning. Shehzad Poonawalla, former Congress leader and now BJP spokesperson, has said Tharoor has become "khatron ke khiladi" -- meaning one who plays with danger. In an apparent reference to the Gandhis, Poonawalla said he was praying for Tharoor because "the first family is very vengeful".

At the centre of the row is Tharoor's article in Project Syndicate titled, 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business'. The article focuses on dynasty-led political parties in India, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and the National Conference.

"Dynastic politics pose a grave threat to Indian democracy. When political power is determined by lineage, rather than ability, commitment, or grassroots engagement, the quality of governance suffers. Drawing from a smaller talent pool is never advantageous, but it is especially problematic when candidates' main qualification is their surname. In fact, given that members of political dynasties are likely to be insulated from the challenges faced by ordinary people, they are often particularly ill-equipped to respond effectively to their constituents' needs. Yet there is no guarantee that they will be held accountable for poor performance," he writes.

Tharoor said it is "high time India traded dynasty for meritocracy". "This would require fundamental reforms, from imposing legally mandated term limits to requiring meaningful internal party elections, together with a concerted effort to educate and empower the electorate to choose leaders based on merit. As long as Indian politics remain a family enterprise, the true promise of democracy - 'government of the people, by the people, for the people' - cannot be fully realized," he wrote.

Dr Tharoor has become Khatron ke Khiladi



He has directly called out Nepo Kids or Nawabs of Nepotism



Sir when i called out Nepo Naamdar Rahul Gandhi in 2017 - you know what happened to me



Sir praying for you…



First family is very vengeful https://t.co/yvaMEY8vtI — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) November 3, 2025

Poonawalla described the article as a "very insightful piece". "Wonder what repercussions will follow against Dr Tharoor for speaking so candidly. Dr Tharoor was already attacked for calling out Nepo kid Rahul Gandhi on Op Sindoor 'surrender narrative," he said.

Once a prominent face in the Congress, Poonawalla made headlines in 2017 when he called the Congress's organisational polls a "sham". He later joined the BJP and was appointed its spokesperson.

"Dr Tharoor has become Khatron ke Khiladi. He has directly called out Nepo Kids or Nawabs of Nepotism. Sir when I called out Nepo Naamdar Rahul Gandhi in 2017 - you know what happened to me. Sir praying for you… First family is very vengeful," he added.

Tharoor's article is likely to add to the frost in his ties with the Congress leadership. The four-time Thiruvanathapuram MP, who unsuccessfully contested the Congress president election against incumbent Mallikarjun Kharge, has long been seen as a rebel within the party. He was also part of the group of 23 leaders -- many of whom have left the party since -- that called for sweeping reforms in the party's functioning in 2022.

Tharoor's remarks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor widened his rift with the Congress leadership. Mr Tharoor articulated the Indian position after the terror attack. Some of his remarks endorsing the government's response did not sit well with the Congress leadership.

Then the government chose Tharoor to lead one of the Indian delegations travelling abroad to convey New Delhi's message on terror. The Congress had not pushed Tharoor's name for the delegation despite his experience as a diplomat. During his trip as head of the delegation, Congress leaders kept firing barbs at Tharoor.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent essay, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "Leadership always comes from merit. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the most capable Prime Minister of this country... Indira Gandhi proved herself by sacrificing her life. Rajiv… pic.twitter.com/akTxqeZcdb — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

The latest article has drawn sharp responses from Congress leaders. Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Leadership always comes from merit. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the most capable Prime Minister of this country... Indira Gandhi proved herself by sacrificing her life. Rajiv Gandhi served this country by sacrificing his life. So, if someone talks about the Gandhi family as a dynasty, then which other family in India had the sacrifice, dedication, and ability that this family possessed? Was it BJP?" he said.