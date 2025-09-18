"Reaffirmed Steadfast Support": PM Modi On Talks With Nepal Interim PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Nepal's newly-appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and reaffirmed India's support towards efforts in restoring peace and stability after youth-led Gen Z protests hit the neighbouring country.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability," PM Modi said, referring to the series of protests that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister K P Sharma earlier this month.

"Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," he added.

Ms Karki became the interim prime minister on Friday, three days after Mr Oli resigned from the post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Mr Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

The students-led "Gen Z" protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

Though the ban on social media was lifted on the night of September 8, the intensity of protests grew a day later with the focus of the agitation shifting to alleged corruption and luxury lifestyles of the political elite.

In his resignation letter to President Paudel, Mr Oli cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal and said he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation.

The new government is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.