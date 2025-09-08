Why Nepal Banned Social Media, And Why That's Not Only Trigger For Protests

Eight people have died and more than 100 have been injured after thousands of young Nepalese citizens hit the streets to protest the KP Sharma Oli government's move to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X. The protests, which started in the capital Kathmandu, have now spread to other areas of the Himalayan country. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Baneshwor, Singhadurbar, Narayanhiti, and sensitive government areas.

Police have cracked down against protesters, firing rubber bullets and teargas shells. A young protester then appealed to the others to step back and claimed that vested groups have entered the crowd to provoke it. "We have already won today," the protest leader said.

Here's What Led To Protests

The Social Media Ban

On Thursday, Nepal banned social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, after they did not register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. A notice said social media giants were given a week to register with the government, starting August 28. But none -- Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn - had submitted applications by the deadline.

The government's directions followed a Supreme Court order last year. The social media giants had been asked to establish a point of contact and name a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.

TikTok, Viber, Witk, Nimbuzz, and Popo Live are registered with the government and continue to be in use in Nepal. Applications from Telegram and Global Diary are being examined, it is learnt.

What Do Protesters Say

A report in The Kathmandu Post puts the number of Facebook users in Nepal at around 13.5 million and Instagram at around 3.6 million. Many rely on social media for their business. As the social media platforms went down in Nepal, those affected started protesting. The demonstrations against social media ban then snowballed into an anti-corruption protest.

"We were triggered by the social media ban, but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," Yujan Rajbhandari, a 24-year-old student, told news agency AFP. "We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal."

Ikshama Tumrok, a 20-year-old student, said she was protesting against the government's "authoritarian attitude". "We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she said.

What Has Government Said

In a statement, the government said on Sunday that it respects freedom of thought and expression and was committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use".

Earlier, the government blocked access to Telegram, citing that the secure platform was being used for online fraud and money laundering activities.

Last year, the Nepalese government banned TikTok. The ban was lifted in August after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.