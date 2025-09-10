"Loot, Attack In Movement's Name": Nepal Army's Warning To Mob Amid Curfew

As chilling images of death, destruction and arson come in from Kathmandu after nationwide protests toppled the KP Sharma Oli government, the Nepalese Army has taken charge of ensuring calm in the Himalayan country till a new government is in place.

A curfew has been imposed, and the Army has said that incidents of vandalism, loot, or attacks on individuals will lead to tough action.

The man in the spotlight is General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff, who has appealed to protesters to engage in talks to find a peaceful way out.

The 58-year-old General, who took over the top post last year, addressed the shaken nation in a televised address last night. "We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation. We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions," he said.

He expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property during the violence that started on September 8. "Since the beginning of Nepal's history, the Nepal Army has always remained committed - even in difficult circumstances - to safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, national unity and the security of the Nepali people," he said.

In a statement, the Army has said that "some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property".

Nepal has witnessed shocking violence on the streets for the past two days after an anti-government protest against a social media ban snowballed into an all-out movement against corruption and lack of transparency in the government. The KP Sharma Oli dispensation responded with an iron hand and cracked down on the protests.

Nineteen protesters were killed in police action, leading to widespread outrage and bigger demonstrations. The protesters, who call themselves Gen Z, flagged the huge gulf between politicians' lavish lifestyles and the living conditions of the Nepalese people.

The protests have turned violent, with a section of agitators targeting government buildings and politicians.

KP Sharma Oli, who initially refused to step down, resigned yesterday after the protesters refused to talk to him. President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet a group of protesters today to discuss ways to resolve the crisis. "I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiations," he has said, according to local media reports.

The Army, meanwhile, has taken control of security at key locations such as Kathmandu airport and the government's main secretariat building, Singhdurbar. Borders have been closed

A curfew is in place, and essential service vehicles, such as ambulances and hearses, have been permitted to operate. "Any demonstrations, vandalism, looting, arson, and attacks on individuals and property in the name of the protest will be considered punishable crimes and strict action will be taken by security personnel," the Army has said. Citizens, including mediapersons, have been urged to share and trust only official information without heeding rumours.

The statement adds that "various lawless individuals" are carrying out activities such as "vandalism and arson of personal and public property, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement".