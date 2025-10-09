'Will Not Stop': Month After Stir, Nepal GenZ Vows To Keep Up Pressure

Nepalis lit candles outside the fire-damaged parliament on Thursday, marking one month since anti-corruption protests toppled the government, with fresh vows to keep up pressure ahead of elections.

The vigil in Kathmandu, attended by dozens -- many of whom were participants in the demonstrations -- honoured those killed during the protests.

Youth-led demonstrations that began on September 8 over a brief social media ban, economic hardship and corruption quickly escalated into nationwide fury after a deadly crackdown.

Two days of violence left at least 73 people dead, with parliament and government offices torched, forcing the collapse of KP Sharma Oli's government.

"I hope for a better future," Anjila Basnet, 25, told AFP. "The sacrifice of so many people should not go to waste."

Within days of the government's collapse, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim prime minister to steer the Himalayan nation until elections on March 5, 2026.

'We Will Not Stop'

"We are now in the second phase of the movement, until the election," said protester Yujan Rajbhandari.

"We will not stop... The issues we raised about corruption and good governance are the priority."

Many of those injured are still receiving treatment.

Protester Nimesh Shrestha has been visiting the wounded and raising funds for their care.

"When I think of the people we lost, those still in bed... I just hope we never have to do this again," he said.

Oli, the ousted 73-year-old Marxist leader, who had served as prime minister four times, also addressed supporters Thursday.

"To put the country in the right direction, there is no alternative but to move forward with a demand to reinstate the parliament that was unconstitutionally dissolved," Oli told supporters.

The government has imposed travel bans on Oli and four former senior officials as a commission investigates the unrest.

Karki has pledged to restore order, address calls for clean governance, and prepare for elections.

"The time has come for us to work day and night to address their expectations -- we are facing opportunities and challenges," she said Wednesday, speaking to Nepal's diplomatic missions abroad.

"This government has the responsibility to firmly establish the country on the path of democracy and equitable prosperity."