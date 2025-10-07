Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Case Filed Against KP Sharma Oli, Deposed Minister

Nepal's youth-led Gen-Z group, which organised anti-government protests last month, on Tuesday registered an FIR against deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak, seeking their criminal accountability for the deaths during the demonstrations.

The Kathmandu District Police Circle Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Pawan Bhattarai, confirmed that the FIR was registered at the Kathmandu District Police Office, Bhadrakali, against UML chairman Oli and Nepali Congress leader Lekhak.

He said that since a probe commission to investigate the matter has already been constituted, the police have forwarded the FIR to the high-level Judicial Investigation Commission headed by Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki.

"The FIR registered by the Gen-Z youths with the police will establish their (Oli and Lekhak's) criminal accountability and pave the way for investigation of the crime committed on 8 and 9 September,” said senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi.

“The serious crime committed by the state agents should not go unpunished, and impunity must be ended,” he added.

Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen-Z protests. In total, 76 people were killed during the two-day protests on September 8 and 9.

The security personnel indiscriminately opened fire on the youths who staged protests on September 8, demanding an end to corruption and lifting a government ban on social media.

On the second day, more violent protests were witnessed in which more people died and many important government offices were set on fire, leading to the ouster of the Oli government.

