Rohit Saraf's Mumbai Home Is A Masterclass In Chic, Minimal Design

Rohit Saraf's Mumbai home is a perfect blend of modern elegance and cosy charm. The actor recently gave fans a sneak peek into his stylish abode in Farah Khan's vlog.

His home features stunning design elements, including a classic wooden dining set, a luxurious living area with dark wooden floors, and a comforting sleep space. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star credits his mum, Anita Saraf, for its immaculate decor and cleanliness.

Inside Rohit Saraf's house. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Starting with the living area, the room has dark and polished wooden floors that perfectly complement the cream-coloured walls. The deep brown, L-shaped leather sofa is the focal point of the room, offering the perfect spot to binge-watch your favourite shows. However, it's the attention to detail that truly makes the space special.

The room is bathed in a warm glow thanks to chic dim lighting. The space is elevated with the presence of a beautifully braided money tree that brings a fresh vibe indoors. With sleek wood accents and a picturesque view of the leafy balcony, this space is designed to exude both comfort and class.

Inside Rohit Saraf's Mumbai home. Photo: Youtube/FarahKhan

Rohit's bedroom showcases his love for style contrasts. Instead of plain paint, one wall boasts a dramatic exposed red brick texture that instantly captures attention. This bold feature is perfectly balanced by the soft white bedding and the backlit headboard. Every aspect of the room, from the meticulously organised dark-wood wardrobe to the nightstands adorned with fresh flowers, exudes neatness and style.

A look inside Rohit Saraf's living room. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

The dining space is centred around a classic dark wood dining set. The area also features a massive gold-framed mirror that not only expands the space but also adds an instant touch of luxury. What's truly striking is the reflection in the mirror, showcasing the unforgettable pendant lights - two large, sculptural white forms that resemble elegant, floating clouds.

Rohit Saraf's home perfectly captures his sense of style, making it a beautiful retreat that feels both luxurious and inviting.