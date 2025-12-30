Beyonce Joins Billionaire Club: Inside Her Million-Dollar Properties, Cars, And Jewels

The shoes on my feet (I bought it)

The clothes I'm wearing (I bought it)

The rock I'm rocking (I bought it)

'Cause I depend on me if I want it

The watch I'm wearing (I bought it)

The house I live in (I bought it)

The car I'm driving (I bought it)

I depend on me (I depend on me)

Beyonce fans know this song - Independent Women Part I. Why are we reminded of it today? Because Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is now a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the American singer "now joins an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold - of the 22 billionaire entertainers Forbes has identified, nearly half were added in the last three years - and she becomes just the fifth musician, joining her husband, Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna."

Beyonce's Career

Born in September 1981 in Houston, Texas, the songwriter began her career in 1990. From 1990 to 2001, Beyonce worked with a girl group and delivered many hits. In 2002, she made her theatrical debut with Austin Powers in Goldmember.

However, her first breakthrough as a solo artist came when she featured on Jay-Z's track, 03 Bonnie & Clyde. The rest is history. Today, Beyonce is a global star whose solo hits include Single Ladies, Crazy In Love, Cuff It, Halo, Break My Soul, and Drunk in Love.

Beyonce's Net Worth

In 2010, Beyonce founded Parkwood Entertainment, a company that manages all the aspects of her profession, including documentaries, music, and concert productions. In a 2013 interview, she said, "When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn't go to some big management company."

"I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career, you don't have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success - you do it yourself," she added.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour

According to Forbes, the Cowboy Carter Tour was a global success, grossing over $400 million (Rs 3,597 crore) in just ticket sales. Another $50 million (Rs 449 crore) was added through merchandise sales. It was a spectacle, and the singer alone secured profit margins of $148 million (Rs 1,330 crore), making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.

Beyonce's Real Estate Cost

Beyonce and Jay-Z have a million-dollar real estate profile, according to an Architectural Digest report. They bought a mansion in Malibu in 2023 for $200 million (Rs 1,798 crore). They also own a $88 million Bel-Air estate (Rs 791 crore), which is a part of $300 million (Rs 2,697 crore) real estate collection that includes properties in New Orleans and penthouses in New York.

Beyonce's Luxury Cars And Jewellery

Beyonce loves everything luxurious and extravagant, and why not? Reports suggest that she owns a $28 million (Rs 251 crore) Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Her garage is nothing short of an automobile museum that includes a Maybach Exelero, Ferrari 458 Italia & Lamborghini Huracán, 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II, Pagani Zonda F, Rolls-Royce Wraith & Phantom, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, Tesla Model S, and Cadillac Escalade & Chrysler Pacifica.

According to reports, the American singer owns a stunning Messika necklace with 232 diamonds and a yellow stone at the centre. It is valued at $10 million (Rs 89 crore). Not to mention other shining jewels and accessories, which came with jaw-dropping price tags, are also a part of Beyonce's net worth.

