Rs 10 Crore Dining Table? Ashneer Grover Clears The Air In A Tour Of His Lavish Delhi Home

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe, recently gave a tour of his lavish home in Delhi. Best known for playing a judge on Shark Tank India, Ashneer's house is reportedly valued at ₹30 crore.

In one of the episodes of filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube show, Ashneer gave a tour that offered a peek inside his house.

The Dining Table

During the house tour, the infamous dining table, which was the subject of endless online speculation about its price, became a talking point. Farah Khan couldn't resist asking about the ₹10 crore rumour, and Ashneer responded with his trademark sarcasm.

He explained that the table weighs 150 kg, which some reporters misinterpreted as “150k.” Thinking the amount too low, they assumed it must be in dollars, converted it to rupees, and published ₹1 crore. Eventually, a Hindi publication decided to "round it up" by adding another zero, and thus the myth of the ₹10 crore table was born.

Ashneer Grover's dining room. Photo: YT/FarahKhan

The Living Area

The opulent and intimate living area added to the aesthetic of the house. Farah was drawn to a bold portrait of Madhuri placed like royalty on a throne, surrounded by global landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Brooklyn Bridge. Ashneer revealed that the artwork was a special anniversary gift.

The Bar

A particularly emotional moment came when Farah noticed a portrait of Ashneer's late father next to the bar. He shared that the bar once belonged to his dad, who spent time there regularly. Since neither Ashneer nor Madhuri drink, they decided to keep the space as a tribute to him.

The home's layout balances opulence with functionality. The living room is divided into two distinct zones - one anchored by the statement dining table and the other featuring a cosy fireplace setup. A separate room showcases Ashneer's many awards and mementos, while the home theatre is designed for family movie nights.

The Rooms

The children's rooms impressed Farah as well - Avyukt's superhero-themed room was surprisingly neat, with a Marvel and DC theme, and their daughter's space had a whimsical charm. The couple's own bedroom followed a calm beige-and-white theme.

Ashneer Grover's house tour. Photo: YT/FarahKhan

The Kitchen

The last stop was the kitchen, which had a white and wood aesthetic aligned with Ashneer's preference for order. He admitted in the video that he has a "bit of OCD" and panics when things are out of place.

The tour concluded with the trio cooking together, lending the visit a warm, personal touch.