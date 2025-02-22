What Prajakta Koli Has To Say About Her Bond With <i>Mismatched</i> Co-Star Rohit Saraf

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf were seen as an onscreen pair in the acclaimed series Mistmatched on Netflix.

Fans were instantly in awe of their lovely chemistry, and started shipping their onscreen pair—Dimple and Rishi.

Speaking of their friendship and bond, Prajakta Koli recently told Pinkvilla, that it is beautiful indeed.

The actress said, "I mean, I've known him for 5 years now...5 saal se zyada ho gaye, and I remember dosti bahut asaani se shuru hui thi, we kind of got friendly and bonded very quickly."

Prajakta added, "I remember one of the first days off from work—we weren't even friends yet—we sat together and shared secrets from our lives. Before that, he didn't even know who I was, just before we met for the screen test and all. But on that very first day off, we ended up telling each other things we had never shared with anyone else. It was so easy to talk to him, and he did the same."

Koli concluded by saying that their friendship has come with bumps and edges, but she would not have it any other way. She further added that she absolutely loves Rohit Saraf and that she is very grateful, for her role Dimpi in Mismatched.

Prajakta also turned author recently with her debut book Too Good To Be True.

Prajakta Koli has also acted in Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022), the family drama had an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.

Koli was also a part of Neeyat (2023), with Vidya Balan in the lead.

