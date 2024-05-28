So You Think You Can Dance Like Sanya Malhotra And Rohit Saraf?

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

The track Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound is out and it is already trending. Now, Sanya Malhotra shared her rendition of the video and it is just too good to miss. Wait, it gets better. Rohit Saraf joins her in the video. "Soni Soni with Rohit Saraf," Sanya Malhotra captioned the post. In the comments section, Rohit Saraf wrote, "Could dance with you all day everyday Sanya Malhotra. This made me so so happy! Thank you." Rohit Saraf's Ishq Vishk Rebound co-star Jibraan Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's video here:

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan). The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Netflix's Kathal last year.

The actress will also feature in The Great Indian Kitchen's Hindi remake titled Mrs. After starring in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho. She has also starred in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel and HIT - The First Case.