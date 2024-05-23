Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar Star Jibraan Khan: 'Hope To Get The Same Love I Got The First Time Around'

Jibraan Khan stars in Ishq Vishk Rebound. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Actor Jibraan Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound, recollected the surreal moment of dancing on the title track of the film. Jibraan shared that he danced at his school's annual day on the song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' from 'Ishq Vishk' which was released in 2003. Now, shaking his leg on the new version of the song as a lead actor marks a full-circle for him.

Talking about being a part of the legacy of the film and its title track, the actor told IANS: "I couldn't have asked for a better way to be relaunched to the movie. So thank you to the makers, Rameshji, Jaya ma'am, and Nipun sir. I learned so much on set and especially loved shooting for the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar with the original hook step."

Jibraan, who essayed the role of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's son, Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is making his debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound in which he shares the screen with Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal.

The actor further mentioned: "I remember dancing to the title track of the original film as a kid at my school's annual day and this moment now is very surreal and I'm so thankful for this platform. I've given it my all to play the role of Sahir and I'm beyond grateful for this amazing experience. I hope everyone watches the film and I hope to get the same love and acceptance I got the first time around. It's a big responsibility, and I feel honoured to take forward the legacy."

The actor described his transition from a child artiste to a lead actor as "a very long journey" of more than 2 decades.

"I was a kid when you saw me on screen, but it has been amazing. With Ishq Vishk Rebound life has come a full circle for me", he added. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will debut in theatres on June 21, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)