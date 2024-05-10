'Finding Friends,' Babil Khan Captioned This Pic With Ranveer Singh And Sanya Malhotra

Babil with Ranveer and Sanya. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

The store launch of Tiffany & Co in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Babil Khan, who attended the event, shared some inside photos on his Instagram profile. The pictures also feature actors Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra. The first click features the trio at their candid best. In the second picture, Ranveer and Sanya can be seen all smiles as they pose with Babil. Babil Khan captioned the post, "Finding friends." An Instagram user commented on the post, "Oh God! You should definitely work with Ranveer. You both have the same kind of energy." Another one added, "Bada bhai chhota bhai feels." Another user asked, "Are you and Ranveer working on a project together?"

Check out Babil Khan's post here:

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Netflix's Kathal last year.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starred in Karan Johar's 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt last year. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He will also star in Rohit Shetty's action film Singham Again. The actor's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the musical drama Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. His acting credits also include Friday Night Plan and the miniseries The Railway Men.