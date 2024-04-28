Babil Khan's Note To Dad Irrfan Khan Is All Love: 'You Taught Me To Be A Warrior'

Babil Khan shared this image. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

In an emotional Instagram post, actor Babil talked about the lessons his late father and iconic actor Irrfan Khan taught him.

"You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people," he wrote.

"You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much," Babil added.

The young actor also shared some candid pictures of Irrfan, who died four years ago.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

