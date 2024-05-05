Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Team Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Begin Film's Shooting

Karan Johar shared this image. (Image courtesy karanjohar)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite on screen for a second time after Bawaal. On Saturday, Karan Johar, who is producing the film, delighted fans by sharing glimpses of the pooja ceremony marking the beginning of shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on his Instagram handle. Karan Johar dropped a clip that featured him along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors participating in a Pooja ceremony. In the video, all actors could be seen dressed in their traditional best. For the caption, Karan Johar wrote, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine! # SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025."

The announcement of the film was made arlier this year. The caption on the film announcement post read, "Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025." The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have previously worked together in the Dulhania series of the films, also starring Alia Bhatt. Shashank Khaitan has worked with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which marked her acting debut.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have previously co-starred in Nitesh Tiwari's 2023 film Bawaal.