Rulebreaker Ranveer Singh Showed Up To Tiffany Store Launch In Heels - Yay Or Nay?

Ranveer Singh make a striking entrance at the event.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is known as much for his incredible acting chops as he is for his eclectic fashion choices. Proving once again that he is the OG fashion maverick, Ranveer inaugurated the first Tiffany & Co. store in Mumbai in a dazzling all-white look with a satin shirt and matching pants. While Ranveer looked dapper in the ensemble crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta, it was his white-heeled shoes by Copper Mallet that grabbed all the attention. The white ankle-length boots added just the right dose of chic quotient to the ensemble, as the actor casually broke some gender norms. A pair of sunglasses, jewellery by Tiffany & Co, and a well-groomed beard rounded off Ranveer's look for the event

Ranveer Singh looked completely at ease as he posed for the camera and interacted with fans at the event.





Ranveer Singh was present at the inaugural event in the official capacity of Tiffany & Co.'s brand ambassador. Before this, he was the only Indian actor to attend the relaunch of their inaugural store in New York, brushing shoulders with international talent like Gal Gadot, Dwayne Wade, Jimin from BTS, Pharrell Williams, Blake Lively, and Michael B Jordan. For this event too, Ranveer had opted for an all-white look, leaning on Tiffany & Co brooches, a bracelet and a necklace for the bling quotient.

Last year, on Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh spoke about how his flamboyant fashion choices may have impacted the way the audience views him. At the time, Ranveer had a spate of films that failed to record good box office numbers. In a conversation with his wife Deepika Padukone and host Karan Johar, Ranveer said: “Actually, Deepika pointed that out one day, when we were having a conversation. She said that you look like a supremely confident person, but actually, you come across as underconfident. You should stop distracting people from who you are with these flashy clothes and that's what resonated with me,” adding that he would like fans to talk about his work and not his fashion choices.

Following this interview, Ranveer Singh was seen in the hugely successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he played Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi businessman who is only seen dressed in luxury brands. The actor's charming performance was a huge hit with the audience, making Rocky a fan favourite.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh is expecting his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone in September 2024.