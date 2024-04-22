Deepika Padukone's Shakti Shetty Look Gets Big Love From Husband Ranveer Singh: 'Sherni'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gave a roaring shout out to his wife Deepika Padukone's new look as Shakti Shetty. It so happened that on Friday, Deepika Padukone shared a poster from her next film - Singham Again. Deepika Padukone, who plays a character named Shakti Shetty in the film, is seen dressed in a cop's uniform. The actress is seen recreating Inspector Bajirao Singham's signature pose in the poster. On Monday, her husband Ranveer Singh reshared the lovely poster on his Instagram story and wrote, "Sherni (tigress)." For the unversed, Ranveer Singh, who plays Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, will also feature in Singham Again.

Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Now see Ranveer Singh's reaction:

Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty was introduced in October last year. Deepika Padukone shared posters of her look from the film on social media and she captioned the post, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Take a look at the poster here:

On the personal front, in February, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Their post revealed that the due date is in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. In October last year, the couple arrived as guests on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Sharing the story behind the wedding proposal, Ranveer said, “So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki RaasleelaRam-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Cirkus.