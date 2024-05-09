Ranveer Singh Shows Off His Wedding Ring After Sensationally Deleting Pics With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh pictured at an event.

Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after he deleted his wedding pictures with actor-wife Deepika Padukone from Instagram. Amid this, Ranveer Singh attended an event in Mumbai where he showed off his wedding and engagement rings. Not only this, Ranveer Singh said that these rings are his "favourite most dear pieces." During a conversation with Vogue India, Ranveer Singh said, "One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it's my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And there's of course my mother's diamond earrings and my grandmother's pearls. Personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite most dear pieces.”

ICYMI: Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ranveer either deleted or archived his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone along with the other old posts from Instagram.

Ranveer Singh's social media cleanup had left fans worried. Many expressed their concerns in the comments section of Ranveer's latest posts. A user commented, “Kon kon wedding photo delete dekhne aaya hai? [Who has come here to check if the wedding photos have been deleted]” “Mene suna shadi ki album jalaa dii? [I heard you have burnt the wedding album].” “Who came after hearing that Ranveer deleted his wedding pics,” said another. A fan wrote, “Shadi ki photo kaha hai Bhai [ Where are your wedding photos, brother].”

Soon after, a source told Hindustan Times that "all is well" between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. “Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. In fact, all his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise,” the source said.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married on November 14, 2018. The couple, who are expecting their first child, announced the big news on February 29 this year. They shared a post with the due date - September 2024. Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.