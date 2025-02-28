Rohit Saraf Reacts To Post About One-Sided Love Featuring Prajakta Koli

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, one of the most-loved on-screen couples, are in headlines, courtesy Prajakta's wedding. The Mismatched actor married her long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on February 25. Rohit Saraf didn't attend the wedding, prompting rumours of a rift in their friendship. Meanwhile, Reddit has dug out an old video where Rohit Saraf liked a post featuring himself and Prajakta Koli. The video is about unrequited love. In the video, the actors are seen dancing. The video took a hilarious stand where Rohit doesn't seem to tolerate anyone between him and Prajakta.

Despite not attending co-star Prajakta Koli's wedding, Rohit Saraf congratulated the newlyweds on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of the newlyweds, Rohit wrote, "Congratulations, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. You both make the most beautiful couple."

Prajakta Koli shared a bunch of pictures from their special day. In the beautiful frames, the bride and groom look happier than ever. Dressed in stunning Anita Dongre outfits, Prajakta and Vrishank radiate love as they perform the wedding rituals. The last slide has our hearts where their hands are gently clasped together.

Prajakta Koli, who goes by the name of "Mostly Sane" on social media, made her big Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. She is also known for her work in Netflix's Mismatched.