Pashmina Roshan Serves A Youthful Blushed And Tinted Beauty Moment

Pashmina Roshan is back with a bang on the internet post the release of her debut movie, and this time she is serving not just sizzling chartbuster songs and epic style statements. The 29-year-old actress delivered a winning stroke on the beauty front in her latest glam outing.

Pashmina Roshan newest beauty look is nothing short of stunning with the sun Gods smiling wide upon her. The Ishq Vishk Rebound actress was dolled up in a sun kissed glam featuring her beaming and dewy skin teamed with feathered brows, and a wash of cherry hued tint on her eyelids, the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. Pashmina took her beauty game to a whole new level by adding a pop of highlighter on all the highpoints of her face along with a dreamy mascara laden fluttery eyelashes. She finished off the look on the right glossy note with a bitten cherry lip tint topped off with oodles of clear lip gloss.

If Pashmina's less is more makeup game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind. She wore her layered tresses in an effortless windswept open look that framed her face to perfection.

Pashmina Roshan's blushed and beaming makeup look gets beauty royalty status.

