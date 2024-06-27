In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Famjam With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her life on social media. The actress, who is busy filming The Bluff in Australia, recently posted photos of what she has been up to. Among them were moments of reuniting with singer-husband Nick Jonas and enjoying a family picnic. In the first picture, Nick is seen holding her affectionately. Priyanka opts for a sleek dress and sunglasses, while Nick is dressed in a white shirt and trousers. Another image showed Nick and Malti meeting characters from Paw Patrol. The series also featured snaps from a family outing with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. The caption read, "These days."

Priyanka also shared glimpses of her injury marks. One of the snapshots features a red mark below her knee. Another video zoomed in on her feet, shows garlic cloves being rubbed beneath them. When asked about this, Priyanka explained, "It helps with inflammation and fever."

Nick Jonas also shared glimpses with Malti Marie on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, he can be seen hugging her little munchkin. Sharing the photos on social media, he wrote, "We met Paw Patrol."

Last week, Priyanka posted a picture on her Instagram story showing a deep scratch on her throat. "Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts (sic)," she said in the caption. In another story, Priyanka shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie playing with her friend, Thiaan Dutt. Malti Marie wore a white outfit featuring a rainbow print.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.