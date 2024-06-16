Priyanka Chopra's Aww-Dorable Birthday Post For Mom Madhu Chopra: 'Thank You For Sharing Your Grace With Us'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff in Australia, took some time off her schedule to celebrate mom Madhu Chopra's birthday. On Saturday, the actress dropped a number of photos with her mom alongside a heartfelt Birthday wish. The Barfi star was joined in by her relatives and daughter Malti Marie for the celebrations. Sharing pictures f5rom the intimate celebration, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday."

Take a look at the Citadel star's lovely post for her mom:

Earlier on Saturday, she shared a series of sun-kissed pictures from her Australia album. The opening frame shows the Citadel star admiring the sunset while flashing her brightest smile. Dressed in a white co-ord set and black sunglasses, Priyanka in the next slide can be seen posing with the view of sunset and skyscrapers in the background. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The Sunset here… (red heart emoticon)”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures here:

A few weeks back, Priyanka dropped a video, showing Malti Marie having a blast at the beach. The video shows Priyanka wearing white beachwear with a black shrug, while little Malti looks super cute in a turquoise outfit and a pink cap. Malti can be seen running barefoot to collect sand. The mother-daughter duo can also be seen sitting on a towel and soaking up the Sun. Along with the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Sundays like this grateful.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again. Apart from The Bluff, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are also part of the film. Priyanka has recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State, helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid.