Inside Priyanka Chopra's Playtime With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Another day, another cute picture of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Courtesy: Her superstar mom Priyanka Chopra. The actress has shared a photo from Malti's play time. Here, the little munchkin is seen playing with a toy kitchen set. She looks cute as a cupcake in her ocean blue outfit. Malti is playing with her nani Madhu Chopra. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Malti and Malti.” The actress has also added a red-heart eye emoji to the post.

Priyanka Chopra has been treating us to adorable moments featuring herself and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress, on Sunday, shared an oh-so-happy video from their time at the beach. From building a castle to running after the waves, the video screamed goals. Sharing it on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra said, “Sundays like this…grateful.” Replying to the post, actress Sonali Bendre dropped red hearts. Actress Bipasha Basu called Malti a “doll.” Director Zoya Akhtar left a red heart-eye emoji under the post. Paris Hilton wrote, “This made me cry. So beautiful, can't wait to take my babies London and Phoenix to the beach to have these memories together.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in January 2022 via surrogacy.

During an interview with The Quint, Priyanka Chopra opened up about balancing career and motherhood. "I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to set. So, I have her come to me (on shoots). I am privileged… my mom used to take me to hospitals with her and I used to be in the nurses' station playing with them. I would visit my dad's office too… this is one thing that really helped me understand what my mom and dad (Ashok Chopra) were doing when they weren't with me and I went to school.”