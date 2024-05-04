Priyanka Chopra Says She 'Feels Guilty' After Leaving Daughter Malti Marie At Home: 'When I Go On Set...'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the tug of "mom's guilt" she feels each time she leaves her 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at home for work commitments. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. In an interview with Quint Neon, she spoke about the "reality" of balancing career and motherhood. Priyanka shared her strategy to alleviate the pangs of guilt – having Malti Marie join her on set whenever possible. Drawing from her own childhood experiences, where her parents introduced her to their professional worlds, Priyanka said that she strives to instill similar understanding in her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra said, "I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to set. So, I have her come to me (on shoots). I am privileged… my mom used to take me to hospitals with her and I used to be in the nurses' station playing with them."

She added, "I would visit my dad's office too… this is one thing that really helped me understand what my mom and dad (Ashok Chopra) were doing when they weren't with me and I went to school.”

Priyanka Chopra also talked about the support of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who plays an active role as a hands-on grandmother. She said, "Malti is at home with my mom, which is really nice. My mom was telling me a story about how when she went to work, when I was younger, she'd leave me with my grandma and go to work feeling a sense of calm. And I think she's returning the favour to me, which is lovely,"

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. It also stars Karl Urban.