K-Pop Singer Anda Announces Pregnancy, Reveals She Got Married Last Year

Anda shared this image. (courtesy: anda_kiss)

South Korean singer and actress Anda recently unveiled a secret chapter of her life that had been kept under wraps until now. Anda revealed that she got married last year and is now expecting her first child. However, Anda didn't share any details about her husband. On Instagram, Anda shared a series of pictures from her wedding. One of the images feature a pregnancy announcement. The singer is seen dressed in a white dress. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Anda wrote, "Hello, this is Anda. You must have been worried due to not hearing from me for some time. It's my first time updating you in a long while, but I have some unexpected news to suddenly share with you. Because I wanted to greet you with news about my music or a new album, I felt so sorry about sharing this kind of unexpected news instead, so I wound up spending too much time worrying about how to share this news with you…”

Anda continued, "“Last year, a baby angel found its way to me and a precious person that I had been meeting with positive feelings, and we wound up tying the knot and getting married that winter. Because I could not put it off any longer, I am mustering the courage to tell you this. I plan to start the new life of Anda 2.0 as a singer, mother, and wife!"

Anda concluded, "You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but I'd be grateful if you could look kindly upon us and cheer us on. In order to repay your love, I will work even harder in various areas and try to communicate actively with you in the future. Thank you.”

Known by her birth name, Won Min-ji, Anda made her debut in 2012 under Trophy Entertainment. She rose to fame with her dance single Don't Ask featuring Yang Dong-geun. Transitioning through various labels, including Emperor Entertainment Korea, Anda released hit singles like Mastering and Touch.