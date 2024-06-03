Priyanka Chopra And Her Daughter Malti Marie Had This Much Fun At A Yacht Party

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. The actress is busy enjoying a yacht party in Australia with the cast and crew of her upcoming film The Bluff. To keep her fans updated, Priyanka shared a video of the party on Instagram on Monday. In the montage, Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are having fun with actors Anisha Tee Gibbs, Tyler Wincott, costume designer Antoinette Messam, and others. While the actress and The Bluff's crew are seen having a great time, we simply can't take our eyes off the oh-so-cute Malti.

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings.”

Thanking The Bluff's director Frank E Flowers and the production houses The Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios, Priyanka Chopra added, “Thank you Frank E Flowers and The Russo Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forwards to the next 3 months here down under.” She also added folded hands and a red heart emoji with the hashtag “The Bluff” to her caption.

Check out the post below:

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a picture of The Bluff's script on her Instagram stories. The snap displayed the word, "Om". In her caption, the actress wrote, "It begins..."

Before that, Priyanka Chopra shared a video, featuring her arrival in Australia. The Instagram drop shows a scenic view from the aeroplane window and some adorable shots of Malti Marie. We can also see the actress dressed in a chic outfit. The side note read, "Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever.”

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.