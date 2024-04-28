Priyanka Chopra On Facing Rejection In Film Industry: 'Somebody's Girlfriend Was Cast'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her personal and professional challenges. In a recent appearance on the Read The Room podcast, the actress discussed how she has learned to confront rejection in her work. Priyanka said, “I have seen so much rejection in the movie industry for so many reasons. Whether I wasn't right for the role, whether it was favouritism, whether it was that somebody's girlfriend was cast, like there are so many reasons it happened. I made peace a long time ago. It is real. We can all say ‘I am better than that, I am confident'. It is not true. You have to allow yourself to feel the rejection. It's like grieving. I am someone who does it. I will move on. I will brush it aside. A long time ago, I came to peace with rejection at work.”

During the same podcast, Priyanka Chopra also discussed how she and her husband Nick Jonas have embraced each other's cultures. The actress mentioned, “He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other's cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different.”

She continued, “Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That's just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘Let's just go!'. We are loud and everyone speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘Aye, I am saying this!'. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I'm like, ‘I know what you are saying but I'll wait for you to finish'.” FYI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently lent her voice to the Disney+ Hotstar nature documentary film Tiger. Up next, she will be seen in Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.