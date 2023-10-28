Priyanka Chopra's New Post Gets Big Love From Nick Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla And Others

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra came, saw and absolutely conquered the red carpet at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday night. Priyanka wore a white gown with a hint of bling and a cape to go with it from the shelves of Tony Ward for the big night. She shared photos of her OOTN on Instagram and she wrote, "Opening night Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival." In the comments section of her post, husband Nick Jonas wrote "Damn," adding multiple fire emojis. Makeup artist and hairstylist Daniel Bauer commented, "Always the stunner - Mumbai is shinning." Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Stunning." Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia dropped fire emojis. "Queen," wrote a fan. "Such a stunner," another one added. "You never forget to slay PC," read another one.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday morning:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.