Priyanka Chopra Pictured Wearing A Necklace With Daughter Malti's Name On It. Aww

Priyanka Chopra pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday and she did it in style. The superstar, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, is in Mumbai to attend opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. While Priyanka Chopra arrived solo to Mumbai, she added a rather special piece of jewelry to her look. She was pictured wearing a necklace with her daughter Malti's name on it. Cute, right? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

See photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Mumbai airport here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.