Priyanka Chopra's Fam-Jam With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie And Mother-In-Law Denise Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with family. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas shared a brand new album on his Instagram profile and it is all things fun. The singer shared pictures from his concerts and travel diaries. One picture, however, has our heart and it features Nick Jonas with his superstar wife Priyanka Chopra, their daughter Malti Marie and the singer's mother Denise Miller-Jonas. The picture is too cute. There is another click of Nick Jonas with brothers Joe and Kevin. Nick Jonas simply captioned the post, "March." Check out the pictures here:

Nick Jonas joined Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie in India for Holi celebrations this year. Sharing an album from the festivities, Nick Jonas wrote, "Happy Holi." Priyanka Chopra too had shared photos from the Holi celebrations on Instagram and she wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you Tamanna Dutt, Sudeep Dutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.