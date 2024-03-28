Mannara Chopra Had This Much Fun With 'Mimi Didi' Priyanka Chopra And 'Jiju' Nick Jonas At Holi Bash

Image was Instagrammed by Mannara Chopra. (courtesy: memannara)

Priyanka Chopra fans, rejoice! Thanks to the superstar's cousin, actress Mannara Chopra, we have some more glimpses of the grand Holi bash that Priyanka hosted, while in India. Priyanka Chopra was accompanied on her Indian vacation by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. In Mannara's new post, she can be seen interacting with Priyanka Chopra and her family. In one of the images, little Malti is also seen applying colour on her aunt's face, while sitting pretty in Priyanka's arms. Sharing the photos and videos, Mannara Chopra, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, wrote: “Thank you Mimi Didi, Jiju, and Mm for an amazing Holi get together. It always feels so good to be spending time with family. Cheers to endless dance sessions, scrumptious food, and the countless happy moments.” The entire family wore matching white ensembles. While Priyanka Chopra opted for a traditional ensemble, Mannara is seen in a T-shirt and denim skirt.

Check out the images here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared a carousel of images from the happy occasion. In the first image, Priyanka is seen with Malti Marie in her arms and husband Nick by her side. She is also seen with her mom Madhu Chopra and cousin Mannara Chopra in another picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

While Priyanka Chopra's other cousin, Parineeti Chopra was missing from the family celebration, the Chamkila star's mother Reena Chopra posted some pictures from the fun day. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Holi!! #family Meeting our little Malti was the icing on the cake."

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy. After meeting at the illustrious Met Gala 2017 and falling in love, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a splendid ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Heads of State.