Holi 2024: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Dance At Holi Party. Watch

Priyanka and Nick with family. (courtesy: JerryXMimi)

Happy holi from Priyanka Chopra's big fat family. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie celebrated holi with Priyanka's big fat family this year. Pictures from the grand celebrations are already viral. In one video, Priyanka and Nick can be seen matching steps to the holi songs. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra can be spotted in several pictures. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures from the celebrations:

Here's the video in which Priyanka can be seen dancing.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish wedding in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Christian and a Hindu one. Priyanka and Nick's family members had a gala time at mehendi, sangeet and other pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures from her Hindu wedding, Priyanka wrote, "And forever starts now...". Priyanka wore a red lehenga from the shelves of celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee. Take a look:

On their first wedding anniversary, Nick shared a picture from their white wedding and wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.