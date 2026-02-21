Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Moving From Bollywood To Hollywood: 'Never Wanted To Leave, Felt Limited'

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about a big turning point in her career – her move from Hindi films to Hollywood. The actress spoke about why she began looking beyond Bollywood at a time when she was doing well in India.

Priyanka Chopra made it clear that leaving Hindi cinema was never part of her original plan.

“I don't think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America, and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work, and that's not easy,” she told Firstpost.

At the peak of her Bollywood career, Priyanka shifted base to the United States. It meant starting fresh in a new industry. She made her acting debut in the West with the show Quantico. After that, the star appeared in several projects like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel and Heads of State.

Even after building a strong career abroad, Priyanka Chopra says her connection to Indian cinema remains strong. “I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be back in Varanasi, India, again, and I would hate to have to choose between the two. I never have. I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries. They are both different to work in, in many ways, just as cultures are, but now my brain can work in two different ways, so it's really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film, The Bluff, is directed by Frank E Flowers and also stars Karl Urban. The pirate adventure will release on Prime Video on February 26.

Priyanka is also set to return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is slated to release in theatres in April 2027.