Priyanka Chopra's Advice For Raising A Strong, Badass <i>Desi</i> Girl: 'Give Her Agency, Listen To What She Says'

In 2022, Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas, and her world changed forever. She calls her daughter her grounding force, and no matter where she is, her heart always remains with her family. Over the last few years, our Desi Girl has been sharing glimpses of her little munchkin celebrating festivals and tagging along with her on sets.

Currently, PC is on a press tour promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. In an interview with Nikhil for Yuvaa, the global star opened up about how her parenting instincts became the driving force behind her hyper‑real performance in the movie, and shared her two cents on raising a strong, badass desi girl in India.

Priyanka Chopra On Raising A Strong, Badass Desi Girl

Before sharing her thoughts on raising a strong, badass girl in a desi environment, she remembered how her father gave her agency from a young age. Reminiscing about her childhood, she shared that her father would give her the stage if she had an opinion, even when he was sitting with his friends. "He gave me space to be myself," she added.

"He gave me agency, very young in my life, and that is something I admired a lot," she noted.

Karl Urban, who plays Captain Connor in The Bluff, previously mentioned that being present with your kids helps instil good qualities in them. Building on that, Priyanka said that she and Nick Jonas follow the same approach.

"Being present and listening to what she is saying, hearing her even at a really small age. It makes such a big difference to a child's confidence when they feel heard," added the actor.

As a father of two sons, Karl Urban also shared a few pointers. "It's nice to let your kids figure things out for themselves, even if you know the answer to the situation. I think it is empowering for them to realise their own terms, and for them to feel like they are progressing and doing well," he concluded.

Priyanka Chopra On How Parenting Instincts Helped Her Play Ercell In The Bluff

"When I read the script for the first time, I was a new mom. My daughter was almost two years old when it came to me, and for the first time in my life, I understood that feeling," Priyanka Chopra said.

"If you come for my family, I will rip you in half. I don't know where I would get that strength from, but I have seen that strength in my mother and grandmother, and I recognise that female rage when you come for their family," she added.

For the actor, that was the "north star" for playing Ercell in The Bluff.

Priyanka also spoke about how she had to unlearn guilt as a brown‑skinned woman. "Whether that's mom guilt, whether that's 'I'm not working hard enough', or 'I didn't take care of everything', or 'I missed something so I can't sleep at night'... You end up asking yourself 20 questions every five minutes. I had to unlearn a little bit of that," she noted.

She is gradually learning to allow herself to sit back and remind herself that she is capable. She tells herself that as long as she's putting her best foot forward, everything will turn out okay.

