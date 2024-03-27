New Day, New Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Her Fam From Their Holi Celebrations

Image Instagrammed by Reena Chopra. (courtesy: reenachopra.art)

New day, new pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her family from their Holi celebrations in India. The global star, who flew down to India earlier this month for an event, chose to stay back to celebrate Holi with her friends and family. On Monday, videos and pictures of the Citadel star playing holi surfaced on social media and have been trending ever since. Now, the actresses' aunt and cousin Parineeti Chopra's mom Reena Chopra has dropped some inside pictures from the Holi bash. She captioned the post as, "Happy Holi!! #family Meeting our little Malti was the icing on the cake."

A day after the Citadel star's pictures and video from the holi celebrations went viral, she treated her Instafam to some more pictures from the festivities. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post as, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Take a look at Priyanka's post:

Pictures from the grand celebrations went crazy viral on social media.In one video, Priyanka and Nick can be seen matching steps to the holi songs. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra can be spotted in several pictures. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.