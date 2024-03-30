Inside Video: Mannara Chopra's Birthday Celebrations With Priyanka And Family

Screengrabs from a video shared on Mannara's Instagram story.

Mannara Chopra turned a year older on Friday (March 29). On the special occasion, the Bigg Boss 17 finalist hosted a grand birthday bash for her family members. Among the attendees were Mannara's cousin Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra among others. Now, an unseen video from the birthday celebrations has been doing the rounds on social media. Priyanka sported a white bralette paired with a matching skirt and silver heels, while Nick sported a printed white shirt, yellow pants, and white sneakers. The birthday girl looked radiant in a red dress. In the viral video, Priyanka even indulged in a playful dance as Nick joined her for the photographers. Mannara cut her birthday cake, with Priyanka and Nick joyfully joining the celebration alongside their relatives.

The video further captured Mannara and Priyanka feeding cake to each other. They also shared a warm hug. Expressing her gratitude, Mannara shared with the media, "Priyanka didi and Nick jiju graced us with their presence...They took out time from their busy schedules for me. I feel truly blessed and grateful."

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and loved ones in Noida. Priyanka, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, arrived in India earlier this month, while Nick's visit marked his second trip to the country this year. The couple also visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya during their stay.

In addition to her personal engagements, fans eagerly anticipate Priyanka's upcoming projects, including her roles in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and her voiceover work in Disneynature's film Tiger. She is also set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, with talks of Karl Urban joining the project. Furthermore, she is slated to appear in Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, although updates on the film have been scarce since its announcement a couple of years ago.