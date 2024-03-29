In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Attends Cousin Mannara Chopra's Birthday Party With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick at Mannara Chopra's birthday party

Mannara Chopra's 33rd birthday celebrations got bigger and better as her cousin mimi didi AKA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the party in Mumbai on Friday night. Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as ever. She wore a white ensemble. Priyanka kept her accessories minimal while Nick Jonas was dressed in a casual outfit. Birthday girl Mannara wore a red gown. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra also joined the celebrations. Among other guests, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Darshan Kumar and Zeeshan Siddique (Baba Siddique's son) were pictured arriving at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Thursday, Mannara Chopra shared pictures of a Holi bash hosted by her cousin Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka celebrated the festival of colours with her husband and their little bundle of joy Malti Marie in Delhi. Sharing the pictures, Mannara wrote, "Thank you, Mimi Didi, Jiju, and Mm for an amazing Holi get-together. It always feels so good to be spending time with family. Cheers to endless dance sessions, scrumptious food, and the countless happy moments." Take a look:

Mannara met her "forever favourite human being" Salman Khan at the screening of Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shuklla, which is produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan on Thursday night. Mannara shared a montage on Instagram featuring her pictures with Salman from the event. In the caption, the actress wrote, "It's indeed a blessed start to my birthday, having met my forever favourite human being, Sir Salman Khan. Whenever I meet Sir, I find myself at a loss for words and simply strive to be a good student, forever under his mentorship."

Mannara Chopra continued, "Also I have to say I just met sir at the screening of #patnashuklla which is an amazing courtroom drama, interesting, incredible cinema. I would love each one of you to watch it. With some amazing actors Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik in the lead roles; and kudos to Arbaaz Khan for producing such an admirable social drama." Take a look:

Mannara Chopra was the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. She recently appeared in a music video Saanware with the 1st runner-up Abhishek Kumar.