Birthday Girl Mannara Chopra Meets Her 'Forever Favorite' Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Mannara. (courtesy: memannara)

Happy Birthday, Mannara Chopra. The actress turns 33 today. Oh, and, after looking at her latest Instagram entry, it is safe to say that Mannara had a dream start to her birthday. She met her “forever favourite human being” Salman Khan at the screening of Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shuklla, which is produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. Mannara shared a montage on Instagram featuring her pictures with Salman from the event. In the caption, the actress said, “It's indeed a blessed start to my birthday, having met my forever favourite human being, Sir Salman Khan. Whenever I meet Sir, I find myself at a loss for words and simply strive to be a good student, forever under his mentorship.”

Mannara Chopra continued, “Also I have to say I just met sir at the screening of #patnashuklla which is an amazing courtroom drama, interesting, incredible cinema. I would love each one of you to watch it. With some amazing actors Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik in the lead roles; and kudos to Arbaaz Khan for producing such an admirable social drama.” She also attached a blessed face and red heart emoji to the caption. For the unversed, Mannara rose to fame after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

Take a look at her post below:

On Thursday, Mannara Chopra shared pictures of a Holi bash hosted by her superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra. The global icon celebrated the festival of colours with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their little bundle of joy, Malti Marie in Delhi. Along with the album, Mannara wrote, “Thank you, Mimi Didi, Jiju, and Mm for an amazing Holi get-together. It always feels so good to be spending time with family. Cheers to endless dance sessions, scrumptious food, and the countless happy moments.”

Mannara Chopra was the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. She recently appeared in a music video Saanware with the 1st runner Abhishek Kumar. The reality show was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui.