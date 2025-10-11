When Amitabh Bachchan Asked A Nervous Rekha To Memorise Her Lines: "<i>Suniye... Zara</i> Dialogue <i> Yaad Kar Lijiyega</i>"

When it comes to Bollywood gossip, few stories have stood the test of time like the whispers surrounding Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. In her famous interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha perhaps had her most candid conversation ever as she spoke about how awestruck she was by Amitabh Bachchan's personality. The legendary actress also revealed how nervous she felt about delivering her dialogues while working with him.

Rekha opened up years ago on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal about how "standing in front of Mr Amitabh Bachchan is not easy."

She went on to share that she was a bit paranoid at the time. Deewar had just been released, introducing Amitabh Bachchan as the "Angry Young Man" of Indian cinema. His intense portrayal had won hearts everywhere.

Rekha also recalled an incident when she got nervous in front of the actor and fumbled her lines.

She shared that Amitabh Bachchan, in his trademark baritone voice, had told her, "Suniye... zara dialogue yaad kar lijiyega."

Rekha On Amitabh Bachchan's "Good Qualities"

In the same interview, Rekha expressed her deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and the aura that surrounded him.

She told Simi Garewal, "He was something I'd never seen before. I've never met anyone like him. How can so many good qualities be bestowed on one person? I'm not a fool, I'm intelligent - or so I'd like to believe. When I see a good thing, I can recognise it."

How Do Anjaane With Amitabh Bachchan Changed Rekha

Dulal Guha's Do Anjaane (1976) changed Rekha forever, such was the impact of Amitabh Bachchan's dedication, sincerity, and professionalism.

Rekha was so enamoured that she found herself doing something she had never done before: she would arrive on the Do Anjaane sets at 6 AM sharp. It wasn't just about being disciplined - Rekha's approach to her characters and performances also transformed. She began focusing more on the finer details of her roles and how to portray them, much like Amitabh Bachchan used to.

About Rekha

Rekha went on to marry businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990. Their marriage sadly ended when Mukesh died by suicide months later. Amitabh, meanwhile, has been married to Jaya since 1973. The couple are proud parents to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan Films

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have shared screen space in iconic films such as Do Anjaane, Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Silsila.

In A Nutshell

Rekha shared how deeply Amitabh Bachchan's discipline and professionalism impacted her. On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she recalled how difficult it was to stand before him and confessed to forgetting her lines once out of sheer nervousness.

