More Beds, New Shelters, Heaters: Inside Delhi's Winter Action Plan

Delhi recorded its season's lowest temperature yesterday, on December 1, when the minimum dipped to 5.7 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature rose slightly to 9.6 degree Celsius, but remained lower than normal for this time of year.

With temperatures dropping steadily, the Delhi government has intensified its Winter Action Plan, scaling up shelter capacity and issuing new directives for hospitals, schools and Anganwadis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the preparedness at the Delhi Secretariat, directing departments to plug gaps immediately.

"Not a single citizen should be compelled to spend a cold winter night under the open sky," she said, adding that night shelters "symbolise dignity and security" for those who need them most.

18,000 Shelter Beds Ready, Temporary Centres Ramped Up

Officials said that 197 permanent night shelters are operational across the city, offering space for around 18,000 people. Of the 250 temporary shelters planned this season, 204 are already functioning with basic facilities in place.

Each shelter has been stocked with blankets, mattresses, electricity, CCTV cameras, mosquito-control devices and separate arrangements for women. The city's Rain Basera app continues to show real-time availability of beds.

Shelters will be monitored daily until March 15 to ensure no one is left outside in the cold.

Hospitals Told to Prevent Blanket Shortages

The health department has been instructed to ensure hospitals do not run out of blankets or essential winter protection for patients. Officials were asked to prioritise vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, newborns and emergency cases.

Schools and Anganwadis Asked to Shield Children

The Chief Minister also told officials to make stronger winter arrangements in schools and Anganwadi centres. Departments have been told to explore CSR partnerships for providing winter gear and to take localised measures to reduce children's exposure to cold conditions.

Frontline Staff Get Heating Support

Security guards deployed at government buildings, many of whom remain outdoors for long hours, will be provided heaters and winter protection.

Wider Coverage Than Last Year

Officials said this year's action plan covers a broader set of vulnerable groups compared to previous winters. Along with homeless citizens, the government is tracking conditions at hospitals, schools, Anganwadis and public offices to prevent cold-related distress.